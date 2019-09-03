An Auburn teen is facing attempted murder charges in connection to the shooting of a female juvenile victim on Saturday.
Anthony Marquez Buchannon, 17, was arrested Saturday on a warrant charging him with attempted murder as an adult, Auburn police said Tuesday.
Buchannon’s arrest is a result of an investigation into a shooting that was reported in the early morning hours Saturday, said police.
A 17-year-old female victim was shot by an acquaintance, who was later identified as Buchannon, after she rejected his unwanted advances, according to police.
Buchannon is accused of fleeing the scene after shooting the victim, police said.
The victim was airlifted to Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia, for treatment. She is listed in stable condition.
Police arrested Buchannon several hours after the shooting at a residence in Macon County. He was taken into custody without incident and was taken to the Auburn Police Division where he was interviewed.
He later was taken to the Lee County Jail where he was being held on a $75,000 bond.
The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.
