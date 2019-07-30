Children will be hopping back on the yellow school buses in the coming days.
Here is a listing of the first-day-of-school dates for area schools.
- Alexander City Schools – Aug. 7
- Auburn City Schools – Aug. 8
- Chambers Academy – Aug. 8
- Chambers County Schools – Aug. 8
- Glenwood School – Aug. 8
- Lee County Schools – Aug. 7
- Lee Scott Academy – Aug. 7
- Macon County Schools – Aug. 8
- Opelika City Schools – Aug. 6
- Phenix City School District – Aug. 6
- Russell County School District – Aug. 6
- Springwood School – Aug. 8
- Tallapoosa County Schools – Aug. 8
- Tallassee City Schools – Aug. 8