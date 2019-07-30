New and altered laws take effect in Idaho

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2010 file photo, Students from Liberty Charter School in Nampa, Idaho wait to board a bus after the first day of the new school year. Lawmakers increased fines for motorists unlawfully passing a loading or unloading school bus, with fines up to $1,000 for each consecutive offense.

 Charlie Litchfield

Children will be hopping back on the yellow school buses in the coming days.

Here is a listing of the first-day-of-school dates for area schools.

  • Alexander City Schools – Aug. 7
  • Auburn City Schools – Aug. 8
  • Chambers Academy – Aug. 8
  • Chambers County Schools – Aug. 8
  • Glenwood School – Aug. 8
  • Lee County Schools – Aug. 7
  • Lee Scott Academy – Aug. 7
  • Macon County Schools – Aug. 8
  • Opelika City Schools – Aug. 6
  • Phenix City School District – Aug. 6
  • Russell County School District – Aug. 6
  • Springwood School – Aug. 8
  • Tallapoosa County Schools – Aug. 8
  • Tallassee City Schools – Aug. 8

