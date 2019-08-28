After 16 years of service to college students and city residents alike, the Magnolia Avenue Chick-fil-A location will be closing its doors on Saturday.
The location’s closing will make way for a full renovation, going along with plans for the private development of a new student housing complex and multi-level parking deck where the restaurant currently sits.
According to Bob McFadden, owner of the Magnolia Avenue Chick-fil-A, the restaurant will be reestablished in about two years on the ground floor of the complex, which could potentially be home to around 700 students.
In a series of city council meetings this past summer, plans for a two-lane drive thru were approved for the revamped location. With the new drive thru and multiple order points, McFadden said the restaurant will be able to serve three times as many cars as it does now.
McFadden reflected on the time spent at the location, noting its significant popularity with university students. A concourse route to the center of campus starts in front of the restaurant, which is already conveniently located next to the engineering and business schools.
“Any business that is this close to the university, a lot of the time the business rotates around what [happens] on campus,” he said.
This renovation would not be the first for the Magnolia Avenue location, with it having added an additional 100 square feet to better accommodate daily operations last summer.
The new development’s completion is slated for 2021.
In the meantime, McFadden has plans to open another Chick-fil-A location in Eufaula, and he said many Magnolia Avenue team members have accepted positions at the Tiger Town, Auburn Mall and university student center Chick-fil-A locations, which have different owners.
“It’s a family-oriented business,” he said. “It’s tough breaking up a family. We’ll miss the guests as well. That’s probably the hardest thing about closing.”