In cities and towns across the United States on Saturday, citizens gathered together wearing white shirts and holding hand-made signs to protest against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.
That sight was no different in Auburn.
A group of what appeared to be at least 100 individuals congregated at Toomer’s Corner in part of the nationwide day of action for a program consisting of chants, songs and speakers, with a march in downtown Auburn following afterward.
The protest and march was one of more than 700 planned across the country, from immigrant-friendly cities like New York and Los Angeles to more conservative Appalachia and Wyoming.
“Seeing so many concerned members of our community here gives me hope and encouragement,” said educator Samantha Shipman to the Auburn audience. “I know a lot of immigrant families from Central America in our community and even though many and most are not here today, I know that they would be overwhelmed and thankful for this response.”
Some speakers told stories of how their families or people they know were personally affected by family separation as a result of immigration policies.
A local child and adolescent psychiatrist spoke on the long-term traumatic effects of family separation.
“Separating children from their parents is stressful. That was not rocket science. But, that’s not what we are talking about here. We’re not talking about getting lost at the mall or separated from your parents in the crowded Jordan-Hare Stadium,” said Dr. Peter Lusche.
“We are talking about the use of trickery, intimidation, coercion and physical violence to rend children from their parents, put them in a vehicle, send them off somewhere else where they have no idea when, where, or how they might see their parents again. That is not stress. That is trauma. That is traumatic for children and teenagers.”
Citing academic studies and professional publications, Lusche further explained how this long-term trauma can kill brain cells in certain areas of the brain.
Adam Jortner told the audience that his grandparents immigrated to the U.S. in 1920s before certain immigration policies were set into place and encouraged the audience to love others who may have opposing views on the immigration matters.
“One thing that we know right now is that a lot of our fellow citizens are on the other side of this issue. What I want us all of us to do right now is to take a moment and find it in our hearts to love those people who are opposed to us,” Jortner said.
“It’s difficult, but hate will never drive out hate. Only love can do that.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.