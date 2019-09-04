The Auburn City Council agreed Tuesday to table a vote on allocation of necessary funds to relocate the historic Cullars home located on the corner of South College Street and Samford Avenue.
The home is located on property owned by Orange-Auburn III, LLC, a developer headquartered in Birmingham. Orange-Auburn III agreed to allow for the removal of the home. If neither the city nor a private entity come forward, the developer will have the home demolished.
“This is not the city of Auburn’s home,” said Mayor Ron Anders. “This is a private individual’s property right now that’s being purchased by another private individual. I certainly would love in a perfect world to see somebody come take this house.”
A new CVS store is planned for the site. The city has until April of 2020 to remove the home from the lot if it agrees to reallocate the funds, and until that time would pay rent of $24,500 to the developer in one lump sum at the start of the lease.
Tuesday, the council voted to table the vote until the Sept. 17 meeting. The vote will be for the reallocation of $1 million for the removal and relocation, which does not include the rent due to the developer or utilities each month.
In order for this process to move smoothly, Courtyard Properties, L.L.C., which owns the home, will need to give its rights to the home to Orange-Auburn III, which would then relinquish the building to the city of Auburn or a private entity.
“We need everybody’s participation and help and if you’ve got ideas and thoughts on that, it’s time to go,” Anders said.
Final location of the property, if the city were to move it, is not certain at this time but before the move could occur, a new foundation would need to be built. In addition, the roof, structural supports and porch would likely not survive the move and would need to be reconstructed.
Out of the $1 million reallocation, most of the funds would be used after the move to make the house usable for the public.
In terms of what allocating this $1 million would cost the city, City Manager Jim Buston indicated that it would be spread out.
“We would look at it, at how long does it take for us to put this back together,” Buston said at the Aug. 20 meeting. “It might be a two-year project. So instead of moving a million dollars for one year it might be 500,000 a year, let’s say.
"So if we move it now, we could adjust FY20 of around a $500,000. We just have to look at what the total expenses would be.”
Therefore the city could decide to move the property and make it weather tight as soon as possible but save other renovations for some time in the future.
This could also mean that funds could be taken from other projects the city had in mind, pushing those projects back to a future date.
One reason the Council decided to push back the vote was to allow for more time for a private entity to come forward and communications to continue for that option.
“If you know people in the private sector that are interested, please encourage them to come forward,” Anders said. “It’s nothing but time to sit down and talk with the staff about the ins and outs of this.”
