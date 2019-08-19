The city of Auburn has scheduled a one-on-one session between senior citizens and technology-seasoned residents for guidance in using smartphones, tablets, laptops and voice assistant devices such as Alexia at Technology Tutoring Day.
The sessions, reserved for 30 seniors and 30 volunteers, will be held at the Hubert and Grace Harris Center on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“I thought it was a great idea because I always have seniors in my programs asking me for help with their cell phones (and) laptops or how to do simple tasks on one of our computers that we have at the Hubert and Grace Harris Center, and I thought a program like this would definitely be beneficial,” Auburn community programs coordinator Gabrielle Filgo said.
Patient and friendly
Filgo is searching for volunteers willing to patiently share their technological knowledge.
“We are looking for people that are patient,” Filgo said. “There’s not a qualification for the volunteers. They just need to be familiar with the devices, have a lot of patience, friendly and willing to work with the seniors. They don’t have to have a background in technology.”
Seniors are allowed to bring two devices to the session and seek expertise for one or two technological hurdles such as email, social media, saving contacts in your smart phone and online banking, Filgo said.
“Something people familiar with smart devices take for granted is online banking,” Filgo said. “I have an app on my phone. I can see how much money I have and I can transfer money and deposit a check. My mother-in-law will still go to the bank, deposit the check in person and there’s nothing wrong with that, but in terms of time and frustration, it can make their lives a little easier.”
Filgo said volunteers skilled in a specific device or proficient with a device brand - such as Apple or Android products - will be assigned to senior citizens interested in learning about an app or program on that device.
“When they come, we will do a quick orientation about how the day will go, and I will pair everyone up,” Filgo said. “At the end, we will do a quick evaluation, and I will have a survey for the volunteers as well as the seniors to see what we can do better for next time.”
‘A win-win’
Shirley Brower, an 81-year-old Auburn resident, has some experience using her computer, but she needs pointers understanding her iPhone.
“I’ve been using it for two years, and a couple of months ago there was a glitch,” Brower said. “I was without it for a couple of days, and I thought I can’t live without my phone. I know I don’t use it to the fullest, and I could use some help. I think I muttered, 'Why don’t we have a day where we can be helped with our electronics?'”
Brower is ready to receive guidance for a three-party call and other programs on her iPhone, she explained.
“I will be most grateful for anyone who helps,” Brower said. “Most of us have family that are fluent in all of this, but to have time to sit down with your little list of questions, that doesn’t seem to happen that much. It’s a win-win, and I’m grateful that the 50-plus program is offering it.”
Volunteers interested in assisting senior citizens, including Brower, can contact Filgo at gfilgo@auburnalabama.org by Friday, Oct. 25. Potential recruits are requested to list each device and their competency for using the device.
“We wanted to keep it a smaller group the first time to make it a little more manageable,” Filgo said.
Senior citizens can sign up for Technology Tutoring Day at the Hubert and Grace Harris Center or email Filgo with a list of technological concerns.