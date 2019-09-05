As football season approaches, so does Auburn’s Come Home to the Corner.
This event takes place each Friday before home games and features live music in downtown from 6-9 p.m.
Come Home to the Corner is an entertainment district event in downtown Auburn, meaning citizens can have open containers on these nights.
Before Saturday’s first home game against Tulane, Come Home to the Corner on Friday will feature a 90s cover band: Teich Street.
“We do host various musicians and artists,” said Jessica Kohn, downtown coordinator for the Auburn downtown merchant association. “So it’s not the same entertainment every [week]. You get a little bit of everything.”
Part of this event involves the shops along the downtown strip. Stores stay open later, along with restaurants. Many of the merchants offer specials as well.
“This is just a great opportunity for you to come grab some last-minute attire or accessories for game day and then just a great way to support your local merchants by shopping and dining local,” Kohn said.
In the past, not everyone has understood that the streets do not close, she said. Traffic resumes as normal through the duration of the event.
“This is overall part of the game-day experience,” Kohn said. “People, not just our fans and visitors, but even our locals look forward to being in downtown on Friday night just because it adds a little something to that already vibrant atmosphere that you experience in downtown.”
This is a family event, meant for more than just the students who attend Auburn University, she said.
“This is a totally family friendly event,” Kohn said, who brings her daughters to Come Home to the Corner. “Little kids love live music, there’s plenty of places for them to stand and dance. It’s such a fun time and such a fun atmosphere.”
