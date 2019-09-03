The ongoing discussion surrounding the historic Cullars home will continue at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The home and the best way to preserve it have remained a major point of contention among community members, the developer and city council.
On Tuesday, City Council will vote on whether it wants to reallocate the funds to move the home.
City Council would be responsible for around $1 million for the full relocation of the home, including building a foundation at the new location, moving the house itself and replacing parts such as the porch, structural supports and the roof.
Additionally, the developer who owns the current lot with the house will charge monthly rent until the house is moved in the spring of 2020, and monthly utility expenses will fall to the city.
Because of the extent of the costs, City Council has debated the correct course of action on the house for weeks.
If City Council does not allocate the funds, the second option is for a private entity to step forward with the money and relocate the home.
“We strongly encourage those people in the private sector that are interested, the window is still open and you can still participate in this if you’re interested in this,” said Mayor Ron Anders at the Aug. 20 council meeting. “And we encourage you to call the owner of the house and begin your negotiations.”
Tuesday’s meeting will not only include the vote on whether to allocate the funds but will allow for a public discussion for the community.
Zellars Court Property
As part of its community service department, the council will discuss buying a property from AuburnBank during the meeting.
The property in question, at 893 Zellars Court, was acquired by AuburnBank after the previous owners defaulted on the mortgage.
“The city is proposing to utilize up to $85,000 in Urban Development Action Grant funds to purchase the property from AuburnBank,” said Community Services Director, J. Davis Alfred in a memorandum to City Manager Jim Buston. “Once the property is purchased, the city can then sell the home to another low- to moderate-income household. Any proceeds from the sale will revert to the City of Auburn.”
Alcohol Licenses
On Tuesday, Auburn City Council will discuss the possibility of granting alcohol licenses to three businesses. Mama Mocha’s, located at 414 South Gay St., already serves beer but is requesting a license to serve table wine as well.
The Hotel at Auburn University is requesting a temporary beverage license with its partner Ithaka Hospitality Partners Auburn Beverage LLC. The license is a 30-days-or-less alcohol beverage license for an event to be held Sept. 21 at Ag Heritage Park Pavilion.
B and B Bartending is also requesting two temporary licenses for upcoming events. They are requesting a 30-days-or-less alcohol beverage license for an event at Wallace Hall/Lawn on Sept 28 at 210 South Donahue Drive.
It is requesting a second license for three events at Wallace Hall/Lawn on Nov. 2, Nov. 16 and Nov. 30.
Ozark Restriping
The council will discuss a bid for the Fiscal Year 2019 Streets Restriping Project, which will restripe necessary streets that pose a visibility problem to drivers in Auburn.
The bid in question was submitted by Ozark Striping Company Inc., in Ozark, for $100,116.
Buston said that Ozark is expected to begin restriping within the next month.
