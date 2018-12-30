Leadership Lee County's class of 2019 is raising money to fix up the Lee County Humane Society facility.
The class held a news conference at the Lee County Justice Center in Opelika to announce a $10,000 fundraising goal for the service project earlier this month. Each of the 33 class members will be contributing or is responsible for raising $200 of the overall goal in addition to providing sweat equity.
“A large part of this is us actually going to the shelter and doing the work,” said class member Kristen Reeder. “So it’s not just that we are raising funds individually. We’re going to get out there with our elbow grease and make a difference.”
The money will be used toward replacing ceiling tiles, improving outdoor drainage, purchasing dehumidifiers, relocating the sign to a more visible area, fresh paint and other projects.
“I honestly didn’t even know this was something we would be available to have,” said shelter director TJ McCullough. “We’ve been desperately seeking to get people to come in and give us some help for quite some time now. It’s been definitely a struggle.”
The shelter is a nonprofit organization that serves Auburn and Opelika by housing stray and unwanted pets.
McCullough said the shelter is “unbelievably thankful” for the help from the leadership group and the community members who will be contributing to the efforts.
Healthy shelter, healthy pets
In addition to solving several cosmetic issues, McCollough said the projects will help with the overall health in the facility, adding that health issues are caused by the humidity in combination with overcrowding.
“It causes a lot of upper respiratory issues and it’s hard to adopt out sick animals,” she said.
At any given time, the shelter will house around 125-150 pets. Of lately, the shelter has been at maximum capacity.
“We’re doing an adoption special just trying to move some animals. If we don’t move some animals or if we don’t have fosters to step up, then unfortunately we have to make decisions that we don’t want to do,” McCollough said.
How to contribute
Donations can be made online toward the service project at www.leadershipleecounty.org/current-class/serviceproject2018-2019/ or through the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LLCserviceproject.