Homecoming week is not just for students at Auburn University. Before the Kent State home game Saturday and during the weekend, several events are planned that are open to the public.
FRIDAY
Friday Football Luncheon
On Friday, festivities will continue, starting with the Friday football luncheon at 11 a.m. Tickets can be purchased through Auburn Athletics. The lunch is held in the Tiger Club area and allows fans to eat together and preview the game.
Friday Fall Speaker Series
After the luncheon, Auburn will host its Friday Fall Speaker Series. The discussion Friday will be held in the new Gogue Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m. and will feature Christopher Heacox, executive director of the performing arts center, discussing the venue.
Football, Fans and Feathers
At 4 p.m. Football, Fans and Feathers will host its first event of the year at the Southeastern Raptor Center. This event allows fans to get an up-close view of the different birds at the center, including Auburn’s eagles. The event is $5 a person.
Walking Tours
At the same time as Football, Fans and Feathers, the War Eagle Girls and Plainsmen will conduct walking tours of Auburn’s campus. The tours begin at 4 p.m. at the alumni center and will finish in one of two spots.
The walking tours will either lead to Jordan-Hare Stadium or back to the alumni center. Tours that finish at Jordan Hare-Stadium will allow participants to continue with another homecoming event.
Locker Room Tours
From 4-6 p.m., locker room tours are offered in Jordan Hare-Stadium for free, starting at Gate 10.
Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally
After the locker-room tours is Auburn’s annual homecoming parade in downtown. Different on campus organizations will have floats in the parade, along with groups not affiliated with the University.
The Cheerleaders, Tiger Paws and the Marching Band will also be part of the parade which will begin at 6 p.m. and finish up about 6:30 p.m. immediately following will be a pep rally on Samford Lawn until 7 p.m.
Come Home to the Corner
Finishing off the busy Friday is downtown Auburn’s Come Home to the Corner. The event, featuring live music, shops that stay open later, an open container policy and specials from different merchants is considered fun for the family.
SATURDAY
Alumni Tailgate
Although the game against Kent State doesn’t start until 6, the first event, The Auburn Alumni Tailgate, begins at 3 p.m.
The tailgate does require registration, though there will be benefits for alumni.
Tiger Walk
Tiger Walk is a part of Auburn tradition, pumping fans up for the game. The cheerleaders and players will make their way to the stadium, accompanied by Aubie and cheered on by fans lining the walk.
The walk begins at 4 p.m., but get there early to get a good spot.
Pre-Game
Nearing the game, the spirit march and pep rally will take place at 4:30 p.m. The Eagle flight is at 5:55 p.m. and kickoff at 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Chewacla Cha Cha Cha Race
The last day of homecoming week will feature an event similar to the first day: a 5K/10K race. Racers will line up for the 8 a.m. race at Chewacla State Park and are able to choose their distance at 5K or 10K. The event does require preregistration.
Wellness Kitchen
Brunch at the wellness kitchen is a treat for Auburn residents that typically is only enjoyed by students. Every Sunday after a home game, the wellness kitchen will host a brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at $14.99 for adults.
Brunch and Browse
Brunch and Browse is another morning event for fans still lingering from the game the night before. Merchants will have extended hours and specials, much like Friday’s Come Home to the Corner.
This event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown and is a homecoming week treat.
Live Music
The final homecoming week event will be held at the Standard Deluxe and will feature the Sweet Lizzy Project at 7:15 p.m.
Guests who want to attend should register in advance to save $5. Tickets the day of will cost $20, but $15 purchased ahead of time. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.