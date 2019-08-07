A Lee County grand jury indicted a Montgomery man Thursday, charging him with manslaughter in connection to the fatal July 2018 crash that killed an Auburn University student.
Police arrested Robert Anthony Lockwood, 45, Tuesday, charged with the manslaughter of Cassidy Meadows, 20, who was killed when her car was struck by a tanker truck driven by Lockwood, Auburn police said in a Wednesday morning news release.
Lockwood is charged with manslaughter-reckless after investigation revealed he was distracted by an electronic device while operating the tanker truck and did not brake until after he struck Meadows’ vehicle, police said.
Lockwood’s arrest stems for an investigation into a July 2018 accident on Interstate 85 Northbound in Auburn. The fatal crash occurred when a tanker truck filled with jet fuel, driven by Lockwood, hit the back of a 2013 Kia Soul, driven by Meadows, police said.
The crash killed Meadows instantly.
“The collision set off a chain reaction that resulted in I-85 being shut down for a number of hours while Auburn police investigated the incident,” the release reads.
The Lee County District Attorney presented the case to a grand jury, which resulted in the indictment of Lockwood.
Lockwood was arrested in the early morning hours Tuesday by Houston County authorities as a result of the indictment. He later returned to Auburn for processing, said police.
Lockwood was then taken to the Lee County Jail where he was being held on a $30,000 bond.
The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division, Alabama State Troopers, Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.