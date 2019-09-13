Testimony resumed Thursday in the capital murder trial of Tarabien “Trent” Latrent Cobb, who police believe killed two people during a triple-homicide incident in April 2016 at Mr. D’s Lodge.
Auburn Police Detective Dustin Holt took the stand Wednesday to testify. Holt, along with another detective from the Auburn Police Division, interviewed Cobb after law enforcement arrested him at a residence in Auburn.
The jury was then presented with footage of the interview Holt and the other detective conducted with Cobb after his arrest in April 2016.
During the interview, Cobb could be heard crying and saying “I tried,” referencing his helping his cousin, Recco Cobb, who was shot and killed during the incident.
Photographer
The jury also heard testimony from James Vines, who was working as a photographer the night of the shooting.
Vines testified he was inside Mr. D’s Lodge when the shooting broke out at about 2 a.m. He added that he did not leave the inside of the building until daybreak.
When asked by Cobb’s attorney, Davis Whittelsey, about how many people had attended the party that night he said he doubted that there were more than 200 people, according to testimony.
Background
Cobb, of Auburn, is charged with the “capital murder-two or more persons” of Roderick Laman Nelms, 25, and Jadarrion “Doug” Ladarkes Spinks, 43, who were killed at Mr. D’s Lodge on April 23, 2016, in Auburn.
Recco Raymoine Cobb, 43, of Auburn, also was killed during the incident. Trent Cobb is not charged in Recco’s death.
Trent Cobb was later arrested at a residence in Auburn with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
In January 2018, the charges against Trent Cobb were dismissed due to a motion filed by his attorney.
The charges were dismissed because his case was not presented in multiple grand jury sessions held since the preliminary hearing in August 2016 and because “ballistics received directly contradicts the testimony of the sole witness,” according to court records.
Trent Cobb’s charges were dismissed Jan. 30, 2018, regarding the motion.
However, Cobb was indicted by a Lee County grand jury and was arrested on a Lee County Grand Jury indictment for one count of “capital murder–two or more persons,” in October 2018.
Jury selection began Monday and the trial began Wednesday afternoon.
Lee County Assistant District Attorney Garrett Saucer said during opening arguments that he believes Trent Cobb is the shooter.
“Trent Cobb was outside. Trent Cobb walked up, shot Duke Nelms, feet away from him,” Saucer told the jury. “Then (Trent Cobb) turned his attention over to Duke Spinks who were out there fighting with his cousin.”
However, Whittelsey stated that there is no evidence to support that Trent Cobb as the shooter.
“There is no fingerprint on these… 700 pieces of evidence that belonged to Trent Cobb,” he said. “There is no blood on any firearm, on any projectile, any shell casing, on the ground, on any car, on his clothing, on his shoes, on his person from this event.”
The trial will resume Friday morning.
