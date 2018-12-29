As scattered showers continue to rain over the Lee County area, the National Weather Service in Birmingham and the Lee County Emergency Management Agency advise residents to continually monitor the rainfall until Wednesday.
“Right now, over the past 24 hours, we have received anywhere from 4-to-5 inches of rainfall over much of the central Alabama area,” National Weather Service meteorologist Daniel Martin said Friday afternoon. “The rainfall that we had last night is beginning to move out of the area, but we are expecting some more rounds of precipitation over the next four days. Especially on Monday.”
Martin predicts a possible 4-to-6 inches of additional rainfall between today and Wednesday.
“We do have rain chances mostly in the afternoon,” Martin said of Saturday's forecast. “it’s nothing like we had over the past 24 hours. It will be mostly scattered showers, and that will be the same for Sunday also.”
Preparation for flooding
The increase of rain may result in possible flooding, and Martin recommends Lee County residents avoid standing water.
“If there are any flooded streets, make sure not to drive in any standing water,” he said. “You can’t tell how deep the water is. It’s the best practice to turn around and don’t drive through any water. With the additional rainfall we are expected to receive, flooding is still going to be a concern. Especially with the saturated soils, that’s something to be aware of, and we’ll be keeping an eye on it.”
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was carefully searching for potential flooding hazards Friday.
“We’ve had a lot of rain, but at this moment, we have not received any calls,” Sherriff Jay Jones said. “Our patrol has not noticed any particular troublesome areas due to flooding. In the county, all the roads are open, but we had some accidents reported, U.S. Highway 280 in particular. It’s near Lee Road 253, and both lanes, northeast and northwest bound, were blocked momentarily.”
No injuries were reported.
'Stay safe, pay attention'
“We’re not expecting anything severe,” Lee County Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Rita Smith said. “We always want our citizens to be cautious when they are driving on side roads or any low-lying roads that could be flooded. We have put information out on our Facebook page and website.”
Smith asks for residents to report damages from the storm by calling the EMA at (334) 749-8161, and citizens can sign up for Lee County alerts online at leecoema.com.
“Click on the Lee Co. alerts, and there are a variety of ways to receive notifications,” Smith said. “You can receive them as a text, phone call and email, and this service is free. Stay safe, pay attention to the changing weather conditions, and make sure you have a way to receive those notifications. We are just looking at several days of rain here.”