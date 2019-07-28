An Opelika man was killed Saturday night when the motorcycle he was driving was struck by another vehicle while traveling on Interstate 85.
Kyle Vaughan Jones, 39, died in the crash, which occurred at 10:42 p.m. Saturday on I-85 near the 49-mile marker, approximately one mile south of Auburn, Alabama State Troopers reported.
Jones' motorcycle, a 2007 Suzuki, was struck by a 2012 Honda Accord, according to troopers.
The identity of the Honda Accord driver and that driver's condition were not available on Sunday.
Troopers continue to investigate the incident.