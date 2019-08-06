Auburn City Council will discuss the approval of alcohol beverage licenses for Auburn University’s Proof in the Pudding location in Jordan Hare Stadium and other university sites at its regular Tuesday meeting.
“It’s for the club areas and other things,” Auburn assistant city manager Megan McGowan Crouch said. “It’s not because of the new SEC rule. The university is not going there this season. This is standard. We have done this for years.”
Alcohol licenses
The SEC rule Crouch mentioned refers to recent guidelines shared by the Southeastern Conference for the allowance of alcohol sales at sporting events.
City council also will consider approving beverage licenses for the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center and the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art as a special event for more than 30 days, Auburn city manager James Buston said.
“The property is located on the Auburn University campus in the Holding District zoning district,” Auburn planning director Forrest Cotten said. “Therefore, it is not subject to the city’s zoning regulations. The application is consistent with the provisions of Chapter 3 of the city code, which provides licensing requirements for establishments engaged in the sale of alcoholic beverages.”
Proof in the Pudding will be utilizing the Ursula’s Catering space at the fine art museum as well as the Auburn executive suites, Beckwith Club, North Club, South Club, Nelson Club, Broadway Club, Tiger Walk Club and Tiger’s Den within Jordan Hare Stadium, Crouch said.
“City council action is requested by the State Alcoholic Beverage Control Board,” Cotten said. “The state will not issue an alcoholic beverage license without municipal approval.”
Parking deck
The authorization of expenditures for $12 million to construct the Wright Street parking deck will be considered by the city council.
“A previous ‘reimbursement resolution’ was approved pursuant to a debt issuance by the council on Nov. 7, 2017,” Auburn finance director and treasurer Penny Smith said. “The referenced borrowing did not occur within the allowed timeframe and related accumulated costs were minimal. The resolution is unuseable.”
After consultation, Smith said the finance department recommends the council approve a new resolution reinitiate the plans to construct the public parking facility.
“This will allow the city to accumulate the appropriate costs associated with the Wright Street parking deck, accurately assess the whole cost of each project and only borrow what is necessary and appropriate considering timing, liquidity and capital outlay,” Smith said.
Emergency Services Clinic
The city council will discuss the authorization contribute $2 million with annual payments of $200,000 over a 10-day period to develop a 70,000- to 80,000-square-foot, medical services building in the Auburn Research Park adjacent to Shug Jordan Parkway, Buston explained.
“Auburn University is developing a significant health sciences cluster within the Auburn Research Park,” Buston said. “This project will include a freestanding emergency department, ambulatory surgery center, orthopedics, endoscopy, ENT services, ophthalmology, radiology and a pharmacy.”
Buston said the East Alabama Healthcare Authority of East Alabama Medical Center will facilitate the construction and own the facility, investing approximately $33.7 million.
“In order to facilitate the project, a new access road must be constructed from Shug Jordan Parkway to connect to Camp Auburn Road within the Auburn Research Park,” Buston said. “This infrastructure will cost approximately $11 million.”
Buston emphasized Auburn University and the Auburn Research and Technology Foundation will pay for the $11 millon to assist in their plans to construct the health sciences cluster, providing Auburn citizens improved access to medical care.