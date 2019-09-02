New to Auburn: a Bösendorfer grand piano, all the way from Vienna, Austria.
Now permanently located on the Sergio Marentes Stage in the Walter Stanley and Virginia Katharyne Evans Woltosz Theatre the grand piano was hand-selcted to be a part of the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center.
“When we built this facility, we operated on only one stipulation: that it be as acoustically perfect as possible,” said executive director of the Gogue center Christopher Heacox. “As our architects, theater designers and sound specialists created the Gogue Center, we knew we had to have incredible instruments to show off the acoustics.”
The Bösendorfer 280VC Vienna Concert grand piano is a part of the Yamaha brand previously used in Carnegie Hall, the Lincoln center in New York, Strathmore Hall in Maryland, Vienna’s Musikverein and Konzerthaus and the Verbier Festival in Switzerland
Yamaha also supplied a good bit of the other equipment that is used in the Gogue center from CL5, QL5 and TF-RACK mixing consoles to a TransAcoustic upright piano that the performers can use during pre-show warmups.
Heacox traveled with Leah O’Gwynn, the director of development; Bob and Julie Broadway, the donors of the piano, as well as their families; Sam Bennett, dealer, of PianoWorks in Duluth, Georgia; and family friend Nick Davis to pick the piano out in Vienna.
“It was incredible and it was really all thanks to the donors who donated the piano and I was glad that they got to go and see it and pick it out and be a part of that experience,” O’Gwynn said.
The Bösendorfer factory had prepared a tour for the group, as well as five pianos of the same type to sample.
Because all of the pianos are handmade, even though they are the same type, there will be variances between them, Heacox said.
Pianist Anna Volovitch played the five pianos for the group, allowing them to listen and decide among themselves which they liked best.
“We ranked the pianos, what were our favorite two and then it was pretty clear from that ranking that we actually really only liked the one that we ended up selecting,” O’Gwynn said. “And so you could just tell a difference in the tone and how they play.”
Unanimously the group decided on the one they brought back to Auburn.
“When we heard, they had five of them there, when we heard this one, every person in the room, even if you weren’t a pianist, you have a set of ears that can hear, you could hear the difference between all of them,” Heacox said. “You knew that this one just had a depth of sound, that it was just really resonate, that it had really good quiets and softs and had really good louds and had a very wide, dynamic range.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.