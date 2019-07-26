Auburn took another step Thursday toward getting a new parking deck in the downtown area.
The city, along with contracted design firm 2WR + Partners, on Thursday presented a preliminary rendering of the City of Auburn Wright Street Parking Deck Project to the Downtown Design Review Committee.
The 75-foot parking deck is expected to be built on the site where the Baptist Student Center stood, between Wright Street and College Street. The center was demolished in July 2018 to make way for the parking deck.
Thursday’s presentation is one of the first steps the city must take before getting final approval for the project, assistant city manager and COO Megan McGowen Crouch said.
“The next step is we are continuing full design in a parallel path, but that design includes mechanical, electrical, structural items that the general public doesn’t often think about,” she said. "Based on some comments from the committee, we will make some adjustments to the façade, minor adjustments and come back to them at a later date.”
The city hopes to begin construction of the parking deck during the fall, pending numerous approvals.
“We actually have to go to the planning commission for what’s called conditional use approval,” Crouch said. “Ultimately, we’ll go out to bid in the fall and the final approval comes from the city council when they approve the bid.”
The deck
The all-brick parking deck is expected to have 300-350 parking spaces for public use, Crouch said.
“The reason for the fluctuation in spaces is as we finalize the design we got elevator lobbies, and ADA requirements and... things like that, that fluctuates numbers that we’re just not final on,” she said.
The deck’s height also is within regulations set by the city.
“At its highest points it meets all city regulations,” Crouch said.
The parking deck will have one vehicle entrance on Wright Street, Michael Starr, senior partner at 2WR + Partners, said.
“No vehicular traffic from College (Street),” he said. “That only occurs at Wright Street.”
Due to part of its agreement with the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions, the city’s top priority is keeping pedestrian access to the parking deck from College Street, Crouch said.
“No matter what happens in the future, pedestrian access will remain… you will still have pedestrian access to College Street no matter what,” she said.
The first floor of the parking deck will house the new location of Baptist Student Center. The other floors of the deck will house parking spaces, according to the renderings presented.
The deck is expected to be metered parking 100 percent for public use. However, the plans for how the metered parking will work have not been determined.
“Right now it’s probably going to be pull-a-ticket, pay on foot, to move people in and out quickly,” Crouch said.
The deck does not fill the entire property, leaving room for future developments on College Street, accroding to the renderings.
The redesign
The parking deck was redesigned by the city and 2WR + Partners due to a previous development project changing.
“We were at 95 percent complete with the previous version of this project,” Crouch said. “We had to start at the beginning. It’s a complete and total re-design ground up because we had different size property and a different number of parking spaces.”