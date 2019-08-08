Child safety is a top priority for local law enforcement as the back-to-school season begins.
With numerous local schools already in session and others about to begin, law enforcement is reminding area motorists to be aware while driving in or near school zones.
“The safety of our students is a top priority for the Opelika Police Department,” Lt. Ben Blackburn said. “It begins with them arriving at school safely.”
Opelika City Schools began Tuesday, which means traffic patterns are beginning to change, especially around schools.
Opelika police suggest motorists adjust their schedules to account for an increase in traffic.
“Travel times during these hours will take longer,” Blackburn said about morning and mid-afternoon traffic. “Commuters and parents should leave for work and school a little earlier than normal until the new traffic patterns are established.”
Auburn police are telling Auburn area residents a similar message and are emphasizing pantience.
“Please give yourself more time to travel to get to your destination,” Lt. Jonathan Ley said. “Please be patient with the increase in traffic, and especially in the congested areas in the school zones.”
Auburn City Schools begin today.
Auburn police are adding extra officers in areas of the city for this coming school year.
“The Auburn Police Division (APD) will have extra patrol in the areas of school zones and areas of school bus pick-ups/drop-offs,” Ley said. “APD will take appropriate enforcement action on traffic violations.”
Opelika police are doing a similar effort in school zones and will be directing traffic and monitoring speed, Blackburn said.
School Zones
With schools in session, school zone speed limits are also in effect.
“School zones have reduced speed limits in the morning and afternoon due to the high volume of slow and stopped traffic,” Blackburn said.
Police believe the school zone speed limit is important in helping to unwanted accidents.
“Driving at a slower speed allows the driver to have more reaction time to slow/stop for a braking vehicle or a pedestrian crossing the road,” Ley said.
School zone speed limits and times are marked on signage approaching each school.
School buses
School buses also are taking to local roadways, carrying children to school.
Auburn police are advising residents to become familiar with bus routes and to remember what to do when approaching a stopping school bus due to the increase of buses on the road.
“Approaching a school bus with the bus yellow lights activated generally indicates the bus is about to stop and activate the bus red light and red stop sign, thus be prepared to stop,” Ley said.
It is against Alabama law to pass a stopped school bus either from behind or in the opposite lane. It also applies to multi-lane roads.
“This law also applies to the multiple-lane highways in Opelika like Fox Run Parkway and Gateway Drive,” Blackburn said. “The safety of the students in and near the roadway is paramount.”