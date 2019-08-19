The Auburn Mall is offering the pop-up business owners an opportunity to compete in the The Search for Auburn's Next Great Pop-Up Shop competition to win a cash prize and a retail space six weeks into the holiday season.
A pop-up shop is an unknown business temporarily utilizing a retail space for a short period of time to physically interact with customers and potentially gain new patrons.
“We are very excited to be hosting the inaugural search for Auburn’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop,” Hull Property Group marketing director Coles Doyle said. “There are so many talented entrepreneurs in the Auburn area, and this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for someone to design and run their own store.”
The winning shop will receive a $1,000 to design its space, and the opportunity to sell wares from Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, to Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, for eager holiday shoppers, Doyle explained.
“Having a storefront during the busiest time in retail will provide the winner with immeasurable exposure to the Auburn community and being able to support someone with a passion for their business is what drew us to this project,” Doyle said.
The glass-storefront space will be outfitted with hardwood floors, tables, shelves, clothing racks and a cash wrap as described in a press release.
Doyle shared Auburn residents will vote for their favorite pop-up, granting the winner free rent and utilities as an additional prize and promotions through electronic newsletters, LED signs and social media.
“Whether you are a new business or an existing business looking to try something different, there is so much potential for this space to be something truly exceptional,” Doyle said.
The deadline for prospective pop-up shop owners to apply Friday, Sept. 13, at dreambighere.com/auburn, and the winning finalist will be announced Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Auburn Mall’s Hull Property Group has partnered with the American Dream Project, fostering entrepreneurial innovation by providing spaces for business owners to expand their businesses, and residents interested in the event can visit dreambighere.com or email mallevents@hullpg.com for more information.