Auburn is one of the best college towns in the South, according to a well-known southern-based magazine.

Southern Living named Auburn the third best college town in the South in its most recent survey.

“Life on the Plains has a lot going for it. Great academics, incredible school spirit, active Greek life, and a strong athletics program make Auburn University a hot spot for Southern students looking for the ideal college experience,” the report reads.

The magazine also mentions the phrase “War Eagle,” Toomer’s Drugstore, Big Blue Bagel, Tacorita, The Hound and Acre.

Southern Living also notes Auburn’s neighboring town Opelika, Lake Martin and Chewacla State Park.  

Southern Living ranked the towns based on the following criteria:

  • Towns with a city population of 350,000 or less.
  • Dedicated fan base and alumni.
  • Colleges who are exploring exciting academics and research.

Auburn is one of four Alabama colleges named in the report. Huntsville took the overall top spot with St. Augustine, Florida, coming in at No. 2.

The full ranking of the South’s best college towns, according to Southern Living:

  1. Huntsville, Alabama (University of Alabama Huntsville)
  2. St. Augustine, Florida (Flagler College)
  3. Auburn, Alabama (Auburn University)
  4. Florence, Alabama (University of North Alabama)
  5. Tuscaloosa, Alabama (University of Alabama)
  6. Danville, Kentucky (Centre College)
  7. Conway, Arkansas (Hendrix College and University of Central Arkansas)
  8. Rome, Georgia (Berry College)
  9. Dahlonega, Georgia (University of North Georgia)
  10. Jackson, Mississippi (Millsaps College)
  11. Oxford, Mississippi (University of Mississippi)
  12. Davidson, North Carolina (Davidson College)
  13. Boone, North Carolina (Appalachian State University)
  14. Greenville, South Carolina (Furman University)
  15. Knoxville, Tennessee (University of Tennessee)
  16. Murfreesboro, Tennessee (Middle Tennessee State University)
  17. Georgetown, Texas (Southwestern University)
  18. Williamsburg, Virginia (College of William and Mary)
  19. Savannah, Georgia (Savannah College of Art and Design)
  20. Lexington, Virginia (Washington and Lee University)
  21. Winter Park, Florida (Rollins College)

