Four Lee County artists received a share of $24,100 in grants from the Alabama State Council of the Arts at its meeting in Montgomery earlier this month.
“We are fortunate that we live in a state, which has demonstrated over a number of years, a strong commitment to the arts,” council chairman Joel Daves IV said. “Not every state can say that, and one of the reasons I think the legislatures and the governors have been so supportive is the disciplined process adopted a long time ago by the ASCA in determining how and to whom the grants are made.”
Out of the 156 grants estimating $517,860 in total for artists within the state, each Lee County artist’s grant request was submitted to be reviewed, written, graded and voted on in a four-step process utilizing staff, a panel of experts in the artist’s field of expertise, a grant review committee of council members and finally, the entire council.
“We try to make sure that grants are distributed throughout the state, and no section or corner of the state is ignored,” Daves said. “At the same time, it’s a competitive process, and people can be assured that when these grants are awarded, the organization and individual receiving them is a top-notch organization and individual in their field.”
Lee County artists
These local artists and their organizations must fit within a strict criterion conveying the potential to improve the quality of life, economic impact and education of their respective region.
The $5,000 grant for "Out of the Box,” requested by Auburn University, will fund a visually-inspiring work to educate the community.
“The Auburn University “Out of the Box” grant is a biennial, juried, outdoor-sculpture exhibition,” arts council public information officer Barbara Reed said. “The artwork is selected for display on the museum grounds by a prestigious juror and remains on view for a full year.”
Another grant, awarding $5,600 to an educational program in the city of Auburn, will portray a historical piece demonstrating the relevance and importance of the Alabama Bicentennial Celebration.
“'Adventures in Art 2019’ is a community-based art education program for fifth-grade students in Auburn,” Reed said. “It is a concept which focus coincides with the Alabama Bicentennial Celebration, and it begins with a performance relevant to the current year’s focus. After the performance, students will be split into groups and rotate through three relevant workshops.”
The second grant of $4,500 awarded to the Auburn organization I Am my Brother’s Keeper, Inc., presents troubled pre-teens and teenagers an educational opportunity to express their creativity.
“It’s called ‘Words Unspoken, Voices not Heard,’ and it’s an arts initiative designed to provide visual and performing art representing music, dance, drama, instruction and opportunities to disadvantaged and at-risk youth, ages 9 and up,” Reed said. “Their parents and senior citizens in Lee and Macon County are able to benefit from this program for a year.”
The Fifty Fund, an organization in Camp Hill, also received a $9,000 community art grant for "Teen History in Alabama," another performance initiative using the Alabama Bicentennial Celebration to educate students about the historical aspects of their community.
“It’s an art civic engagement initiative,” Reed said. “They are going to cover teen history of Alabama, and it’s statewide impact. A big-star performance camp, Camp Star, will provide improvisational and ballet camp. It will highlight the bicentennial history of Alabama.”
Community building
“Alabama is fortunate to have so many programs supporting education for students, and it improves the quality of life for all citizens, not just students,” Reed said. “We recognize that a vibrant art community helps to draw new industry and investments to our state.”
The creative culture of Alabama has contributed to an $8.7 million economic impact, and these grants give artists the ability to build a better future for the state.
“It is a strong economic development tool,” Daves said. “More and more, you are finding businesses want to locate or remain in a community for cultural opportunities, and that’s something they look carefully at. We’ve had a lot of success in this state over the past several years in luring businesses to this state, and I think a part of that is our ability to convince local and foreign companies that we have a strong artistic experience in this state.”