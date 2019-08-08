Auburn University is reminding area drivers that there will be an increase of traffic Friday and next Thursday near campus due to campus move-in.
Auburn University Housing move-in will take place Friday, and again next Thursday, Aug. 15, in residential locations throughout campus, the university said.
South Donahue Drive is expected to have heavy traffic during move-in times.
The university recommends motorists avoid South Donahue Drive between College Street and Samford Avenue when traveling to campus.