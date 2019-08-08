Early move-in 2018

Volunteers help move students’ belongings to dorms Friday morning at Auburn University.

Auburn University is reminding area drivers that there will be an increase of traffic Friday and next Thursday near campus due to campus move-in.

Auburn University Housing move-in will take place Friday, and again next Thursday, Aug. 15, in residential locations throughout campus, the university said.

South Donahue Drive is expected to have heavy traffic during move-in times.

The university recommends motorists avoid South Donahue Drive between College Street and Samford Avenue when traveling to campus.

