Editor’s note: This is one in a seven-part series recapping big local stories from the Opelika-Auburn News coverage area in 2018.
Law enforcement officers were busy in 2018, as they made arrests years in the making related to Lee County cases and dealt with new crimes and challenges in the area.
Magnolia Avenue shooting
A 20-year-old Tuskegee man was killed and four people were injured in an exchange of gunfire early one September Sunday morning near downtown Auburn.
Evan Mikale Wilson of Tuskegee suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Three Opelika teens – a 17-year-old male, a 19-year-old female and a 16-year-old male – were injured in the shooting, as was a 21-year-old Auburn University student from Hilton Head, South Carolina.
The incident occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sept. 9, near the McDonald’s restaurant on Magnolia Avenue.
Jarvis Nichols, 17, from the rural Opelika area, was charged with murder as an adult in connection to the shooting.
A second suspect, 22-year-old Michael Terrell Long, of Auburn, was arrested earlier this month on charges of discharging a firearm within the city limits, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
“Long was identified as being present, being in possession of, and firing a weapon during the incident,” according to a statement from Auburn police.
Former Round House owner arrested
The former owner of the Round House, who left Opelika with a string of debt behind him, was arrested in Texas in June on Lee County warrants.
Kyle Sandler, 42, was arrested without incident on charges of theft and being a fugitive from justice, according to Brazos County, Texas, jail records.
During his time in Opelika, Sandler touted his downtown Round House as a startup business incubator, seeking investment capital and high-tech enterprises. The storefront closed in December 2016, while Sandler faced allegations of unpaid debts.
“He took a lot of money from the citizens of Opelika, from people who invested in his business based on false pretenses,” Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said after Sandler’s arrest. “And he was out there doing the same thing when they caught him. He was conducting another scheme.”
Hurtsboro restaurant shooting
The owner of City Grill Café was fatally shot, and three other people injured, when a gunman opened fire in the Hurtsboro restaurant on March 7.
About eight to 10 patrons were eating breakfast at City Grill Café at 6:30 a.m. Eastern, 5:30 a.m. Central, when a man armed with a .22 long rifle entered the restaurant.
“The offender walked in, yelled out a name, and at that point, started firing off rounds,” Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said during a press conference.
Restaurant owner Don Hughes was killed in the attack. Three other Hurtsboro men – John Carroll Williams, 74; Roy Donald Johnson, 70; and John William Harden, 74; were injured.
Later that afternoon, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release, identifying the alleged shooter as Walter Frank Thomas, 64, of Hurtsboro. Thomas was arrested and charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder.
Williams died from his injuries later that week.
Cold case suspect arrested
Derrill Richard “Rick” Ennis, 38, was arrested in Virginia in August as a suspect in the disappearance of 24-year-old Auburn woman Lori Ann Slesinski 12 years ago.
He was charged with capital murder-kidnapping and capital murder-burglary and pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Slesinski was supposed to attend a friend’s party in June 2006 but never arrived.
The day after her mother reported her missing, Slesinski’s vehicle, a 2005 Mazda Tribute, was found on fire at the end of DeKalb Street in Auburn.
Ennis was developed as a person of interest during the initial investigation, according to Auburn Police Chief Paul Register.
Ennis “quickly” and “abruptly” left town in 2006 after being questioned by police, Register said during the news conference announcing his arrest.
Domestic incident at Tallassee Walmart
Three people were shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide in the parking lot of the Tallassee Walmart in June.
The deceased were identified as 58-year-old Tresa Miller, 75-year-old Barbara Buttles and 65-year-old Harold Miller, all of the Tallassee area.
Police were investigating the incident as a domestic dispute and said the family had a history of domestic issues. Local residents said the Millers were married and Buttles was Tresa Miller’s mother.
At about 10:15 a.m. on June 19, police responded to the Walmart parking lot and found two vehicles that had collided.
The women were found with multiple gunshot wounds inside one of the vehicles and were pronounced dead at the scene.
Harold Miller, identified as the shooter, was lying in the parking lot, dead from an apparent self-inflicted wound. He drove a vehicle into the one occupied by his wife and her mother before he opened fire, according to police.
Court records show that Tresa Miller signed a Petition for Protection of Abuse the day before the fatal shooting, with allegations that her husband abused her and the couple’s 23-year-old son and had been threatening to kill them.
Macon County mayhem
A man who was believed to be a suspect in a vehicle robbery was shot by a sheriff’s deputy in Macon County on Sept. 26 after a chase.
About 2:30 a.m. that day, a traveler asleep in a vehicle at a rest stop on Interstate 85 near exit 42 woke to find four individuals beating him, according to Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson.
The victim was assaulted and his vehicle was stolen. He suffered several injuries, including a broken nose and bruises.
A deputy followed the suspect in the stolen vehicle for several miles before it drove off the road near the Macon County Road 9 overpass about 3 or 4 a.m.
The suspect left the vehicle, climbed the overpass and remained on foot, armed with an AK-47.
The deputy involved asked the suspect to drop his weapon and words were exchanged before shots were fired, Brunson said. The incident took place beside a residence near the Sunoco gas station off exit 32 in Macon County.
The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.
Auburn Mall parking lot gunfight
Two men were wounded during a gunfight in the parking lot of the Auburn Mall on March 9, and gave police conflicting stories as to why they were there.
Deion S. Brooks, 23, of Waldorf, Maryland, and Michael R. Trimble, 21, of Montgomery, were airlifted to Piedmont Midtown Medical Center in Columbus after the incident.
The two men later were charged with reckless endangerment and first-degree assault.
“Investigation reveals that Brooks and Trimble met each other, by their own accounts, for conflicting and unlawful reasons resulting in firing upon the other,” Auburn police issued in a news release March 19.