Auburn University is home to the happiest students in the country, according to a recent report.
The Princeton Review ranked Auburn University No. 1 in the nation in the “happiest students” category as part of its annual “Best 385 Colleges” rankings list, the university announced in a Thursday afternoon news release.
The criteria for the rankings are based on data from surveys of 140,000 students at the 385 schools named in the review.
The survey included "80 questions asking students about their school’s academics/administration, life at their university, their fellow students and themselves," the release said.
The Princeton Review is a college admission services company.
Auburn is one of two Southeastern Conference schools ranked among the happiest students in the nation. Vanderbilt University was ranked second, according to the ranking list.
Auburn also is the only school in Alabama to be named to the list.
The university is also named on several other lists done by the Princeton Review.
The lists Auburn is named on are:
- Best Athletic Facilities, No. 9
- Best Health Services, No. 20
- Future Rotarians and DAR, No. 11
- LGBTQ-Unfriendly, No. 5
- Little Race/Class Interaction, No. 9
- Most Conservative Students, No. 15
- Most Religious Students, No. 7
- Students Pack the Stadiums, No. 1
- Their Students Love These Colleges, No. 10
- Town-Gown Relations are Great, No. 6
The happiest students in the nation according to the Princeton Review are:
- Auburn University
- Vanderbilt University
- Kansas State University
- Tulane University
- University of Oklahoma
- College of William and Mary
- Clemson University
- Rice University
- University of Richmond
- Sacred Heart University
- University of Dayton
- Emory University
- Brown University
- Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering
- Wheaton College
- Christopher Newport University
- Elon University
- University of California – Santa Barbara
- Fairfield University
- Washington State University
To see every list compiled by the Princeton Review, click here.