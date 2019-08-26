Auburn University alum films faith-based story in Notasulga

When scouting film locations for his master’s thesis project, Notasulga did not seem like an obvious choice to Tim Ritter. That is, until it revealed itself to be the perfect choice.
While in town for Thanksgiving and looking for a Christmas tree on his in-laws' farm, his wife noticed his “location-scouting look” and suggested the possibility of filming in the area.
Thus Ritter’s thesis project, and second full-length feature, found its filming location.
“Testament,” a dystopic drama based around the book of Acts in the Bible, follows Simon (Demi Castro) as he is involuntarily dubbed leader of a movement he is unsure he believes in.
Making it matter
In addition to his film work, as a lecturer in the department of film and mass media at the University of Central Florida, Ritter said that this sentiment is something he focuses teaching his students.
“Finding your voice is about locating what matters to you and your perspective.” He said.
When Ritter graduated from Auburn University in 2003, he may have done so with a journalism degree, but the itch for filmmaking was always there. While working as a journalist, he took it upon himself to learn the fundamentals of film and screenwriting.
After making the decision to start with short films, he directed a handful over three years; some played at various film festivals.
Since then, Ritter has gone on to pursue a master’s degree in filmmaking and directed his first full-length feature, “Moment of Truth.”
It was during the film’s production that he began brainstorming ideas for his master’s thesis project, and later developed the idea for “Testament.”
Choosing Notasulga as the location for his master’s thesis project allowed him to get the eerie, rugged exterior visuals he needed for the dystopic film and without going over the project’s $10,000 budget.
“Once you see it through a cinematic lens, all of a sudden it looks different,” Ritter explained when talking about the town’s appearance in the film. “It’s captured in a different perspective.”
Some scenes in the film, he said, were specifically rewritten around whatever certain things that the town had. For example, a scene which originally called for the actors to be scavenging through a dumpster for food was rewritten to have them doing so in the remains of a burned house they found in town.
Another film
Because of the positive reception and results from filming “Testament” in Notasulga, Ritter has decided for the town to be the location of his next film.
The currently unnamed project is tentatively set to begin filming in May 2020. Sticking with his running theme of faith, the film will be take on the story of Adam and Eve.
“The whole idea is how cyclical everything is and looking at it through a lens of how ingrained things are.” He said.
Both of Ritter’s full-length projects, “Moment of Truth” and “Testament,” are available for viewing by streaming online Amazon Prime.