Auburn University’s drug and development researchers from the Harrison School of Pharmacy have found olive oil could be used as a preventive for Alzheimer’s disease, the school reports.
“In my lab, we are interested in drug discovery to find treatment, interventions and strategies that help the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease,” lead researcher and study principal investigator Amal Kaddoumi said. “To be able to treat it, you need to be able to target the actual cause for why the disease is happening.”
For 12 years, Kaddoumi and her team of researchers isolated the natural phenolic compound oleocanthal from extra virgin olive oil to understand its ability to enhance and repair the blood brain barrier, a protective layer ensuring waste from beta amyloid plaques not deteriorate the brain, the study principal investigator said.
“Knowing this important information, we established a high throughput screening essay,” Kaddoumi said. “It mimics the blood brain barrier. We screened thousands of compounds for their ability to enhance the functionality of this cell-based blood brain barrier. We isolated oleocanthal from extra virgin olive oil and started research right away in animal studies.”
Similar to the rodents eating extra virgin olive oil, the rodents partaking in the oleocanthal improved their memory, and the next step in the study would be a collection of data from human subjects, Kaddoumi explained.
Human subjects wanted
Ten candidates experiencing mild cognitive impairment, a condition preceding Alzheimer’s disease, are participating in a six-month study to drink a dose of extra virgin olive oil each day.
“We want to see if there are changes in the blood brain barrier’s functionality,” Kaddoumi said. “We want to see biomarker changes in different biological fluids. We are looking forward to seeing the data. We have 10 subjects recruited, and we are looking for another 20 subjects based on the amount of funding we have.”
Recruits between the ages of 55 to 75 with difficulties recalling events or facts are eligible for the study, Koddoumi said.
“I received calls from individuals with Alzheimer’s already, and unfortunately, they cannot participate in the study,” Kuddoumi said. “When we say memory troubles, the mild cognitive impaired have trouble finding words, remembering facts or events.”
Candidates without cardiovascular disease, a history of stroke or kidney diseases can participate in the study, but individuals with a pacemaker or metal within their body are ineliglble.
“Individuals with hypertension are fine,” Kuddoumi said. “If you have a history of stroke or kidney disease, they are not eligible. We are doing a contrast MRI, so we are giving them a dye. In order for the dye to leave the body, it requires a functional kidney to be eliminated in the urine. They must not have a pacemaker because we are using an MRI.”
Funding needed
“Based on the data of this study, we need to get the funds first,” Kaddoumi said. “Hopefully, we will be convincing investors to get more funds, and then we will have a bigger study. Maybe at one point, we can use subjects with Alzheimer’s rather than mild cognitive impairment. We are interested in the National Institutes of Health.”
From the data collected from the human trials, Kaddoumi said she would be able craft a convincing argument with the potential to receive funding from National Institutes of Health,but the process is exceedingly competitive.
“There’s multiple ways you can get funding,” Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy communications and marketing manager Matt Crouch said. “The National Institutes of Health is a big one. It’s a big, national agency, picking the best projects to fund. Dr. Kaddoumi also has internal funding from the presidential awards in research, an internal Auburn University funding mechanism.”
The Auburn community contributed more than $17,000 on Tiger Giving Day to ensure Kaddoumi’s olive oil study could enter into the human phase of testing, Crouch said.
“I will never forget this experience,” Kaddoumi said. “The community is contributing to this project, and it’s from them to them. It was my first time to do it, and you feel humbled.”
Potential test subjects interested in contributing to the study can contact Kaddoumi at (334) 844-7239 or kaddoumi@auburn.edu.