Auburn University issued more than 1,300 degrees Saturday during two commencement ceremonies at Auburn Arena.
“No doubt the most important thing that you’re going to leave Auburn with is your academic training from a well-respected university,” Auburn alumnus and commencement speaker Dick Ingwersen, an Atlanta-based businessman, said to the graduating class Saturday.
Of the 1,343 degrees awarded, about 904 were undergraduate degrees. Also, 106 doctoral, 310 masters, 20 specialist, two pharmacy and one veterinary medicine degrees were awarded.
“On the brink of your commencement… you’re probably experiencing a wide range of emotions,” Ingwersen said to the graduates. “Give yourself permission to explore them and to understand them. And push yourself beyond them.”
For many graduates, Saturday marked the end of a strenuous academic journey.
“Just being done with architecture because, man, was it brutal,” graduate David Marinello said about what the made graduation special. “It was super tough but I’m super glad to be done.”
Despite the tough coursework, Marinello said he would encourage anyone to pursue a degree in architecture because it helped him make close friends.
“I have made some of my, probably, best and closest friend that I’ll ever have,” he said. “I expect to, like, hang out with them the rest of my life.”
Marinello says he is planning to stay and work in Auburn for the next year and is exploring which career path to follow.
Although graduation day celebrates new graduates, Tyra Wilson felt the day was special because of those who were there with her.
“I think the best part about today is just being able to see everyone who had a hand in me getting here,” said Wilson, who earned a degree in psychology. “Being able to see my grandparents and my mom and see the light on their faces, because this degree would not be possible without them.”
Wilson is planning to do ministry work at Highlands College following graduation.