Editor’s note: This is one in a seven-part series recapping big local stories from the Opelika-Auburn News coverage area in 2018.
New faces and new facilities were part of Auburn University’s storylines this year, as well as bringing Hollywood home with the world premiere of the comedy film “Life of the Party.” Here's a look at some stories that came out of the Plains in 2018.
Steven Leath installation
Although he took office in the summer of 2017, Steven Leath was officially installed as Auburn University’s 19th president on March 29.
During his address at Auburn Arena, Leath announced his goal to hire 500 tenure-track, research- and scholarship-focused faculty members by the year 2022.
“This transformational hiring plan will facilitate scholarship growth, improve faculty/student ratios and enhance our partnership capabilities,” Leath said, adding that he intends to transform Auburn into a top-tier research institution.
Earlier this month, the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education gave Auburn an “R1” designation – a label reserved for doctoral universities with the highest level of research activity.
“I want to mention another key component of our vision: raising the awareness of Auburn on the national stage,” Leath said during his installation ceremony. “We want others to know about Auburn’s commitment to excellence.”
Life of the Party
Lee County rolled out the red carpet for the world premiere of the movie “Life of the Party” in April after Auburn University students won a contest demonstrating their school spirit.
To garner the top spot, Auburn students beat out those from 24 other universities, including Ohio State, Arizona State, San Diego State and Michigan.
“Life of the Party” stars Melissa McCarthy as Deanna, a housewife whose husband suddenly leaves her. To combat her blues, she heads back to college – the same school her daughter attends – and immerses herself in the campus experience.
The Warner Bros. and New Line Cinemas film premiered April 30, when McCarthy and other cast members made a visit to the Auburn University campus, taking photos with students and rolling a tree on the Samford Lawn.
The red carpet event and movie showing were held that evening at the AMC Tiger 13 in Opelika.
Auburn students waving orange and blue pom-poms lined the red carpet and screamed the names of cast members, hoping for the chance to take a selfie or get an autograph.
“There’s an innate excitement to all this,” McCarthy told reporters. “When I walked onto campus, I got a little choked up almost, just because it’s all these amazing kids. I mean, it’s finals week. And everybody’s so happy.”
McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone, also presented the university with a $25,000 gift to name the stage door at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center. Warner Bros. and New Line Cinemas matched the donation, for a total of $50,000 going toward the performing arts venue, which is scheduled to open in August 2019.
New athletics director
In January, Auburn announced that Allen Greene, the University at Buffalo athletics director, was coming to the Plains to lead the Tigers’ athletics programs.
Greene replaced outgoing athletics director Jay Jacobs, who had held the position at Auburn since 2004 and announced in November 2017 that he would step down on June 1 “or sooner if my successor is in place.”
At age 40, Greene was one of the youngest athletics directors in NCAA Division I. He is the first African-American athletics director in Auburn history and only the third in SEC history.
“I look forward to serving and working with many of you in this room,” Greene said during his introductory press conference. “The Auburn family is something special, and it does not lake long to figure that out.
“The coaches, some of you are here, the alumni, the student-athletes, the fans, the donors; I’m incredibly humbled – and I don’t use that term lightly – I’m incredibly humbled to be here today representing Auburn University,” he added.
Construction projects
The landscape of the Auburn University campus is continually changing, and multiple projects were started or finished in 2018.
Some highlights of campus construction this year include the opening of the Delta Air Lines Education Building at Auburn University Regional Airport in November and the Harbert Family Recruiting Center and locker room renovations at Jordan-Hare Stadium in August.
The year also saw construction begin on a 600-space, five-level parking deck next to the Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center. The target completion month for the project is March 2019, and the deck will add about 400 spaces to what was previously available in the hotel’s south parking lot.
Plainsman Patio
Alcohol sales during Auburn University baseball games began this year in a designated area of Plainsman Park.
For a $50 season pass or $5 single-game entry for ticket holders, Tigers fans could purchase alcoholic beverages at the “Plainsman Patio.”
“It is a premium hospitality opportunity for baseball ticket holders that operates in a controlled area,” Auburn Athletics spokesman Kirk Sampson said. “The operation of Plainsman Patio follows SEC and Auburn University policy.”
Alcohol is not sold in general seating areas.