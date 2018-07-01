A death investigation is underway for a 57-year-old Valley man who may have drowned in Lake Harding.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, in reference to a possible drowning. The call came from a residence at Lee Road 785, on Lake Harding.
"Upon arrival by Beulah Fire and Rescue and EAMC EMS, a search of the water was initiated," according to a press release from Lee County coroner Bill Harris. "Mark Frazier Sinks was located in the water a few feet from shore by a paramedic of EAMC EMS, about 30 minutes after the 911 call came in."
Harris pronounced Sinks dead at the scene at 8:55 p.m. Saturday.
"It is reported that Sinks went into the water after cutting grass, and when his wife could not locate him, she called 911," Harris stated in the release. "The death investigation is ongoing, and no other details are available at this time."
Sinks' body is being taken to Montgomery for a postmortem examination in the medical examiner's office at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.