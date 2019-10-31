Downtown trick-or-treat may have been colder than usual this Halloween, but that didn’t stop the barrage of fictional and ghoulish characters from descending upon Toomer’s in downtown Auburn.
Local businesses had tables set up in front of their shops to give out candy to trick-or-treaters, while several Auburn University athletes signed posters nearby.
“We get to interact with the community and basically get to talk to them and stuff like that, they usually only get to see us perform,” said Javan Henderson, one of Auburn’s co-head cheerleaders.
One Spiderman was trick-or-treating for the first time, braving the plunging temperatures in the twilight.
“He’s three, but this is his first time trick-or-treating so just to interact with other kids, get out before it gets too cold,” said Tristyn’s mother, Kimberly Hooks.
Hooks said that she believes trick-or-treating is safer downtown than door-to-door. Plus, there were all kinds of attractions to bring fun to the chilly corner, like music pumping and a woman making balloon animals.
“I just think it’s a great opportunity for the kids to really feel a part of the community and to celebrate such a fun holiday, especially near campus,” said Miss Auburn University Collins McMurray.
Disney characters were also there to take pictures with children, from Princess Aurora to Captain America.
“I just thought it would be a safe fun environment for us to come and trick or treat with the kids and its a lot of fun,” said Autumn Medlin, who came with her husband Luke and two children Jax and Adeline.
Jax was dressed as Iron-Man. He said, perhaps predictably, that that all of the candy was his favorite part of the night.
