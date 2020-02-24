The Auburn Community Orchestra will perform The Second Seasonal Concert at Auburn United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. today. Admission is free.
The program will include Mozart’s Overture to “The Marriage of Figaro, Clarinet Concerto (I)” and “Flute and Harp Concerto (II),” Handel’s “Water Music Suite No. II” and Beethoven’s “Symphony No. I.”
The community orchestra is under the direction of Music Director and Conductor Richard Prior. Prior conducted the inaugural Orchestra at the Oaks concert in mid-October 2019.
To learn more about the orchestra and its upcoming concerts, go to auburnalabama.org/auburn-community-orchestra.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.