A death investigation is under way in Valley after Alabama Power Company employees discovered a body Wednesday morning behind the company’s substation.
The decedent is a slender white male who is about 25-30 years of age, had a shaved head and was wearing gray shorts, a blue long sleeve shirt and black tennis shoes, Valley police said.
Police found no identification on the body and said there were no obvious signs of trauma that could account for the cause of death.
Valley police were called to the Alabama Power substation, located in the 2600 block of 64th Boulevard, at about 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
“Alabama Power employees were checking the fence line and discovered a possible dead body behind their building,” a release from Valley police reads.
Authorities responded to the scene and verified the finding.
The scene was then turned over to Valley police.
The body will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Montgomery for an autopsy.
