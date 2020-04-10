The Alabama Supreme Court upheld six ethics convictions Friday against former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard of Auburn.
The court reversed conviction on five other charges.
Hubbard was convicted in 2016 on 12 felony ethics charges of using his public office for personal gain. In August 2018, the Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed 11 of the 12 convictions.
In July 2016, a Lee County judge sentenced Hubbard to four years in state prison and eight years on probation.
Hubbard appealed his charges to the Alabama Supreme Court. His appeal was heard by the court in June 2019.
He has yet to report to prison and remained free on bond as he awaited the Supreme Court’s decision. No details were released on how the Supreme Court decision will affect his sentencing or if a new sentencing hearing will be required, and officials with the state prosecutor’s office were unavailable for comment Friday.
Gov. Kay Ivey stated that she supports and accepts the courts findings.
“As an elected official, our first priority is to be above reproach and avoid even the appearance of misconduct and abuse of office,” she said in a statement. "I support seeking clarity on our state’s ethics laws to ensure those who want to abide by them may not be unfairly targeted.
“However, let me be abundantly clear, I do not support weakening a system that is meant to hold our elected officials accountable. The rule of law must be upheld.”
Ivey went on to add that she is thinking of Hubbard and his family today.
"Even more so on this Good Friday, my thoughts and prayers are on Mike Hubbard’s family and upon our state as we move on from this unfortunate part of Alabama’s history."
Check back later for more information.
