An Alexander City man was arrested Friday on eight counts of drug charges after a warrant search led to a bust at a business.
Timothy Hornsby, 69, was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking hydrocodone, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a Friday afternoon news release from the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force.
Investigations began 10 months ago at the business on Highway 63 in Alexander City after police suspected narcotics had been sold there, the release states. Investigators were able to complete several narcotics purchases with the business while still investigating, per police.
Additionally, after obtaining the search warrant, investigators found 82 grams of marijuana, Lortab and Xanax pills, 36 Suboxone strips and five firearms Friday.
The investigation is still ongoing, authorities said.
