The Auburn Police Division is looking for a suspect who damaged a kiosk in a restaurant, costing thousands of dollars. 

The Auburn Police Division is searching for a person who damaged a digital ordering kiosk in a restaurant.

The vandalism occurred Feb. 22 in the 200 block of West Magnolia Avenue, according to a Auburn Police Division news release Tuesday afternoon.

The damage was estimated at several thousand dollars, according to the release.

“An investigation into the incident is underway by police and detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual captured on video surveillance,” the release said.

The Auburn Police Division is asking anyone with information to call detectives at 334-501-3140 or the tip line at 334-246-1391.

