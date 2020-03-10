The Auburn Police Division is searching for an individual who damaged a digital ordering kiosk in a restaurant.
The vandalism occurred Feb. 22 at a restaurant in the 200 block of West Magnolia Avenue, according to a Tuesday afternoon Auburn Police Division press release.
The damage was worth several thousand dollars, the release added.
“An investigation into the incident is underway by police and detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual captured on video surveillance,” said the release.
The Auburn Police Division asked anyone with information to contact the detectives (334-501-3140) or the tip line (334-246-1391).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.