The Auburn Police Division is looking for a suspect who damaged a kiosk in a restaurant, costing thousands of dollars. 

The Auburn Police Division is searching for an individual who damaged a digital ordering kiosk in a restaurant.

The vandalism occurred Feb. 22 at a restaurant in the 200 block of West Magnolia Avenue, according to a Tuesday afternoon Auburn Police Division press release.

The damage was worth several thousand dollars, the release added.

“An investigation into the incident is underway by police and detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual captured on video surveillance,” said the release.

The Auburn Police Division asked anyone with information to contact the detectives (334-501-3140) or the tip line (334-246-1391).

