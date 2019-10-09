The Valley Police Department is investigating a robbery of an area Waffle House early Wednesday morning.
Valley police officers were called to the Waffle House, located at 2800 20th Avenue, at about 3 a.m. in reference to a robbery that had recently occurred, said police.
Officers met with the cashier and witnesses who said that the suspect entered the restaurant and approached the cashier. The suspect told the cashier to give him the money from the register and indicated that he was armed with a weapon, police said.
Once the cashier opened the register, the suspect took an undetermined amount of money. The suspect left the scene on foot and was last seen walking toward the rear of the building, said police.
Police describe the suspect at a 40- to 50-year-old black male who is about 5-feet 11-inches tall to 6-feet tall with some “scruffy” facial hair. The suspect was wearing khaki pants and an orange T-shirt at the time of the incident.
Police ask that anyone who knows the suspect to call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Valley Area Crime Stoppers at 334-756-8200.
