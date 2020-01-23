An Auburn man is in custody and another suspect is at large after a Saturday armed robbery.
Jamarcus D. Richmond, 22, was arrested Tuesday on a felony warrant for first-degree robbery, Auburn police said.
Richmond’s arrest stems from an investigation into a robbery that was reported Saturday outside a residence in the 700 block of Darden Avenue.
A 22-year-old man reported that he was robbed at gunpoint by two black men who stole his wallet and cash. The two then fled in a vehicle, police said.
Richmond was developed as a suspect during the investigation, police said.
Police obtained a felony warrant for Richmond’s arrest after he was identified as one of the suspects.
Richmond was arrested at his residence and taken to the Lee County Jail, where he remains on a $100,000 bond, police added.
Police describe the second suspect as a black man who is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds, last seen wearing black pants and shirt.
Auburn police ask that anyone with information on the case call detectives at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.
