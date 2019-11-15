Phenix City police have charged a man arrested in Ohio with capital murder in connection with an October drive-by shooting.
Timothy Lamar Hayes was arrested Thursday in Ohio by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and charged with the capital murder of Tremaine Markell Hutchinson on Oct. 6, police said. Hayes is detained at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail pending extradition proceedings.
Phenix City police responded to a shots-fired call on Fifth Street South about 4:15 p.m. Responding officers found a black male gunshot victim, later identified as Hutchinson, lying in the yard, police said.
Hutchinson was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Russell County Coroner’s Office.
Witnesses told police that a small blue or gray SUV stopped in front of the residence, then a passenger in the vehicle shot Hutchinson multiple times before the driver drove away.
Police investigators determined that Hayes was the shooter, and they obtained warrants for his arrest Oct. 22.
A coordinated effort bey the Phenix City Police Department, U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Ohio Marshals Task Force led to Hayes being taken into custody without incident Thursday.
Hayes will have a preliminary hearing set once he returns to Phenix City.
