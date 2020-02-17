A 23-year-old Opelika man is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting left one injured at a student housing complex Sunday.
Demarrius Travell Bridges turned himself in Monday at the Auburn Police Division and was taken into custody by detectives. He is charged with attempted murder, Auburn police said in a Monday news release.
The charge and arrest stem from shooting that injured a 22-year-old male Sunday in the 1100 block of South College Street, said police.
Police responded to the apartment complex at about 4 p.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired.
The suspect, later identified as Bridges, was seen running from the scene in a black hooded jacket, authorities reported Sunday.
Authorities believe the victim and Bridges knew one another and the shooting was a result of an altercation.
Bridges is held in the Lee County Jail on a $75,000 bond, police said.
The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center for non life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition, police said.
The case is still under investigation. Authorities ask anyone with information on the incident to contact the Auburn Police Division (334) 501-2140 or the tip line (334) 246-1391.
