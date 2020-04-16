Auburn police are investigating a shooting that put one 16-year-old in the hospital.
Officers were dispatched to a possible shooting in the 800 block of North Donahue Drive on Wednesday. When officers arrived they discovered that an Auburn 16-year-old was shot in the upper torso.
Investigation into the incident determined that the juvenile was interacting with two acquaintances and an unknown person when he was shot by one of the individuals, police said.
Police later identified two of the suspects as Auburn 17-year-olds. All three of the suspects fled the area after the shooting occurred, said police.
The victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia, by Life Flight and is in stable condition.
The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division. Charges are anticipated.
Police ask that anyone with information related to this case to contact the Auburn Police Division at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line, (334) 246-1391.
