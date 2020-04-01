An Auburn man was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal trespassing.

Kevin W. Fitch, 33, was taken into custody after the Auburn Police Division responded to the 300 block of Canton Avenue for a potential burglary.

Police officers entered the residence, discovered items had been stolen and identified Fitch as a suspect, Auburn police said.

Fitch was arrested in the 400 block of White Street and was charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property.

A third charge of third-degree criminal trespass was added later after investigators learned Fitch was previously banned from the residence on White Street.

He was taken to the Lee County jail and will be held on a $4,300 bond.

 

