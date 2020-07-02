An Auburn man is facing child pornography charges after police say they found pornographic images in his possession.
Kaegan Joseph Meagher, 22, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, Auburn police said Thursday.
The arrest is the result of an investigation by the Auburn Police Division and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force.
Police received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Organization and ALEA on June 25 that an Auburn resident, later identified as Meagher, was possibly in possession of images of child pornography, police said.
Meagher was then developed as a suspect and subsequently charged and arrested.
The pornographic images were of non-local children, police said.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.
Meagher was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $20,000 bond.
