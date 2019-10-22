An Auburn man is facing charges after police say he was downloading images of suspected child pornography at an Auburn residence.
Patrick Buanhion Ang, 21, was arrested Tuesday on warrants charging him with five counts of possession of child pornography, Auburn police said in a news release.
“A search of Ang’s residence resulted in the seizure of multiple electronic devices containing numerous images of suspected child pornography,” the release reads.
Ang turned himself into Auburn detectives Tuesday after warrants were obtained for his arrest, police added.
He was taken to the Lee County Jail where he was being held on a $100,000 bond.
Ang’s arrest and charges are the result of a joint investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and the Auburn Police Division.
More charges are anticipated because the case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
