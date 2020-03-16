The Auburn Police Division arrested a North Carolina man Sunday with warrants for second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy.

The warrants for Kyrie Reshod King, 23, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, were issued after a sexual assault was reported in Auburn on Feb. 3, according to a Monday afternoon press release. 

A juvenile female reported she was sexual assaulted in Auburn and that the attacker was a distant family member, the release said. 

After investigation, warrants were issued for King’s arrest.

King was arrested in North Carolina on March 2 by the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force. He was taken into custody in Cumberland County before his extradition hearing, the release added. 

After Sunday’s arrest, King was taken to the Lee County Jail and has a $35,000 bond. King waived extradition to Alabama, the release said. 

The case is still under invitation by Auburn Police Division and Lee County Department of Humane Resources.

