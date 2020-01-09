The Auburn Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Lanett woman wanted in connection to a theft investigation.
Investigators obtained a felony warrant for Victoria Deloach Morris, 43, for first-degree theft of property in connection to an investigation into an internal theft that occurred at a business in the 1600 block of East University Drive, police said.
Police describe Morris as a white female, is 5-feet 3-inches tall, weights about 190 pounds and has green eyes with brown hair.
Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at (334) 501-3140, the anonymous tip line at (334) 246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at (334) 501-3100.
