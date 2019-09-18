A rowdy party in 2016 turned to heartbreak in Auburn when three men were killed and one wounded in an altercation at Mr. D’s Lodge, according to court testimony.
The capital murder trial of Tarabien “Trent” Latrent Cobb continued Tuesday with the state calling witnesses.
Background
An altercation broke out outside of Mr. D’s Lodge on April 23, 2016, leaving three men dead. A fight between Jadarrion Ladarkes Spinks, 25, and Recco Raymoine Cobb, 43, started in the lodge and made its way outside.
A third man, Roderick Laman Nelms, 32, tried to step in to mediate the fight, records state, at which point Trent Cobb joined the fight with his cousin Recco Cobb and was carrying a pistol.
A fifth man, Roderick Edwards, appeared with two pistols, previous reports state. Trent Cobb is accused of firing at Nelms and Spinks, though the two of them were unarmed.
“I saw Recco raise his gun and I saw Trent shoot Duke (Nelms), and then Trent shot Doug (Spinks) in the side and then stood over him and shot him in the head,” Auburn police Detective Dustin Holt read from Tevin Spinks' account during the preliminary hearing in 2016.
Spinks, Recco Cobb and Nelms were all declared dead when Auburn police officers arrived on the scene.
Auburn police
Clarence Stewart, communication manager for the Auburn Police Division, testified on how calls are made and filed in the department.
Several calls were then played for the jury that had come in to the department on the night of the incident. Different people can be heard screaming and asking for help from police in the calls.
Auburn police Officer Jeffery Scott Webster, Auburn Police Division, testified that he was dispatched about 2 a.m. after a report that there were multiple shots fired at Mr. D’s Lodge and there were several injured people.
Webster said that when he arrived, he joined the current sergeant at a red hummer. The vehicle had a victim in the back, he testified.
“There were several subjects in the vehicle,” Webster said. “I saw Sgt. Rich, I believe was on the passenger side looking in. There were multiple vehicles tried to come out. He told me just to stop everybody, not to let anybody out.”
Shots were still being fired when Webster arrived on the scene. Prosecutors asked Webster if he was wearing a bodycam during the event.
When he answered yes, the footage was shown to the jury.
The defense argued against sharing the audio with the jury on the basis of hearsay, but this was overturned by Judge Christopher Hughes.
In this footage, Webster can be heard asking a vehicle to back up, though it kept moving forward.
“At this point, we didn’t know who our suspects were, who our victims were or who our witnesses were,” Webster said.
More cam footage
Uriel Pollard, another Auburn police officer assigned to the patrol bike unit, was also at the scene in 2016.
His bodycam footage was displayed to the jury. Pollard testified that shots continued for one or two minutes after he arrived on the scene.
In the audio of the incident, several people can be heard yelling and screaming.
When he arrived on the scene, he also approached the red hummer with the victim in the back, testifying that he did not know at the time that the victim was Spinks.
“First I went to the hummer,” Pollard said. “There was a subject inside of it, I checked him for a pulse and also checked to see if he was breathing. He was not, on either one of those, so I moved on.”
Pollard testified that he tried to identify if anyone needed medical aid and during his time on the scene came into contact with all three of the deceased victims.
