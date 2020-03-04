Auburn police veterans Scott Mingus and Clarence Stewart have each been promoted to the position of assistant chief of police, bringing more than 50 years of experience to the police department’s upper ranks.
Mingus is a veteran law enforcement officer with over 27 years of experience. He has served the department as a K-9 officer, corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, commander of the Lee County SWAT Team and captain.
Mingus is a graduate of Auburn University with a degree in criminal justice. He also completed the FBI National Academy.
Stewart has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience, serving 10 of those years with the U.S. Military Police. Stewart has served Auburn as a patrol officer, detective, detective sergeant, lieutenant and captain.
Stewart is a graduate of Troy University with a master’s degree in public administration. He is working toward a doctorate in adult education at Auburn University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
“Mingus and Stewart are invaluable assets to the Auburn Police Division and have proven their leadership and dedication throughout their careers,” said Auburn City Manager Jim Buston. “We are fortunate to have such experienced professionals on our police force.”
