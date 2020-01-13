An Auburn teen is facing several charges after a burglary occurred near a popular student housing complex.
Zaire Jamani Oliver, 18, was arrested on warrants Sunday charging him with second-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property, police said Monday.
Auburn police received a burglary report Saturday that occurred in the 700 block of Aspen Heights Lane.
The report stated that an unknown subject, later identified as Oliver, entered a residence and stole property worth more than $2,500.
Police developed Oliver as a suspect through video surveillance and recovered $800 in property.
Oliver was taken to the Lee County Jail where he was being held on a $10,000 bond.
The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.
