An Auburn man is facing charges in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins.

Caiden Nicholas Taft, 19, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, second-degree theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and fourth-degree theft of property, Auburn police said Thursday.

Police responded to a call in the 700 block of Tanglewood Avenue. When officers, arrived they found multiple items that had been stolen from vehicles in the 700 block of Tanglewood and the 1500 block of Millbranch Drive, police said.

Officers also found a credit card reported as being stolen from one of the vehicles and was used to make a fraudulent purchase. Police developed Taft as a suspect and later arrested and charged him.

Taft was taken to the Lee County Jail, where he was being held on a $14,500 bond.

